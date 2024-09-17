  1. World
Over 11,000 students martyred in Gaza war since Oct. 7

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) –The Information Office of the Palestinian Authority in the Gaza Strip announced the martyrdom of more than 11,000 students in Gaza since the start of the Zionist regime's war of aggression against this strip on October 7, 2023.

As students in different parts of the world are preparing for the new school year, more than 11,000 students have lost their lives and 17,000 others have been injured in the Gaza war.

The Ministry of Education in Gaza Strip in its statement added that 500 schools and universities have been targeted by the Zionist regime during this period.

In light of the Zionist regime's brutal attack on the Gaza Strip a year ago, children of this besieged and war-torn region have been deprived of continuing their education, and many of them have also lost their parents.

According to the statement, 750 male and female teachers and educational activists in the Gaza Strip have also been martyred during this period.

In addition, 115 university professors and researchers have also been martyred by the criminal Zionist regime.

