UN may cease its activity in Gaza

"Humanitarian workers keep on loudly lamenting not only about absolutely scanty supplies of food, fuel, and medicine, but also about problems created by Israel and its regular refusals to allow humanitarian operations. For instance, in August, according to the UN data, the number of such refusals doubled," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Palestine.

"It is obvious that the currently used route from Jordan, Egypt, and Israel is not enough to deliver as much of humanitarian aid as needed. As a matter of fact, the current daily capacity is mere 70 trucks, whereas up to 500 trucks entered Gaza per day before the crisis."

The Russian diplomat warned that if the situation continues to be as it is now, "the developments may lead to the cessation of the UN activity in the Gaza Strip." "In such an event, more than two million Palestinians will find themselves face to face with death. This is not a metaphor but a real perspective," he added, TASS reported.

MP/PR