Zionist regime prevents humanitarian aid from entering Gaza

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Palestine announced the Zionist regime has prevented 66 shipments of humanitarian aid from entering into the Gaza Strip out of 337 shipments.

These heinous actions of the Zionist regime once again showed its inhumane nature, aimed at continuation of the constant efforts of the Zionist regime to pressurize the oppressed Palestinian people.

Preventing the implementation of humanitarian missions to Gaza, when this region is in a severe humanitarian crisis, shows the occupation and colonial policies of this fake regime which continues with the support of Western powers, especially the United States.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

