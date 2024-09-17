  1. World
Sep 17, 2024, 10:45 AM

Israel renews extensive attacks on Lebanon

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – The Israeli regime carried out a fresh extensive attack on southern Lebanon again.

Arab news sources reported that the Zionist regime targeted the vicinity of the Ayta ash Shab and Blida villages in southern Lebanon with artillery.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

