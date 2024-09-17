Trump says US will get along well with Russia, China

"I don't know that they're enemies. I think we'll get along great with China. I think we'll get along great with Russia. I want to get Russia to settle up in Ukraine," Trump said in an interview with blogger Farouk Sarmad, which was broadcast on X.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5, Trump is competing for the post with incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris.

It is premature to assess the readiness of US presidential candidate Donald Trump to become a mediator in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, it is necessary to wait until the end of the US presidential election, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier.

MNA/PR