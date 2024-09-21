  1. World
Harris says will shoot anyone who breaks into her house

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – US Vice-President Kamala Harris has spoken of her willingness to use her gun if an intruder entered her home.

"If somebody breaks into my house, they're getting shot," she said in a jokey exchange during a live-streamed event in Michigan on Thursday.

After a laugh, the Democratic presidential nominee continued, "I probably shouldn't have said that, but my staff will deal with that later."

Harris, who highlighted during the recent presidential debate that she was a gun-owner, went on to reiterate that she supported a ban on assault weapons, BBC reported.

Harris's opponents have increasingly pointed to Harris's attitude on guns as being indicative of her shifting policy positions ahead of the November election.

