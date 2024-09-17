IAEA chief Grossi due in Iran for political, technical talks

After a meeting with the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Monday, Grossi in a post on X social media platform said that he is planning to visit Iran soon.

"Agreed with Vice-President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, on the importance of maintaining our engagement," he wrote.

"I will be visiting Tehran soon for important political and technical meetings," Grossi added.

This would be the first visit of the IAEA chief since the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took office.

