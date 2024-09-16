Second attempted assassination of Trump unsuccessful

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," a statement from his campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said on Sunday.

The FBI said Sunday it “is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump.”

Agents from the US Secret Service, tasked with protecting presidents, former presidents and other dignitaries, opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while he was golfing there, two law enforcement officials told the Associated Press.

The shooting took place on the grounds of the golf course, and a "person of interest" has been detained along with a weapon, the New York Times reported, citing local law enforcement officials.

Trump had been accompanied at the time by his Secret Service protective detail when shots were fired.

A weapon, reportedly an AK-47-style rifle, was recovered, reports said.

