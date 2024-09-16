  1. Politics
Identity of suspect in Trump assassination attempt revealed

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – US law enforcement revealed the identity of the suspect in Donald Trump's assassination attempt.

Ryan Wesley Routh has been identified as a suspect in the second assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, law enforcement sources confirmed to Fox News.

According to the news outlet, he was able to push the muzzle of his gun through the chainlink fence outside the golf club. The suspect was about 270-450 meters away from Trump.

Earlier, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it was conducting an investigation into the shooting in the vicinity of Trump, viewing it as an assassination attempt, TASS reported.

According to the FBI, its agents have arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, and are "investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination" of Trump.

The US Secret Service confirmed that its agent had opened fire on an armed suspect near the former US president’s golf course.

