Sep 14, 2024

Trump says he'll solve problems related to Iran by phone call

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said Friday he will be able to solve "most of the problems" related to North Korea and Iran through "phone calls" and possibly in-person talks.

Trump highlighted his foreign policy chops during a press conference as various polls have shown the former president and his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, in a close race for the White House with the general election less than two months away, Korea Times reports.

"I'll be able to make phone calls and solve most of the problems," he said during the press availability at his golf club near Los Angeles. "I may actually have to meet a couple of times."

He was responding to a question of how he would address issues concerning America's potential adversaries, including the North's disclosure of a uranium enrichment facility this week and Iran-Russia's military cooperation, if reelected in November.

As he did in his presidential debate with Harris on Tuesday, Trump cited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as telling him that "everybody was afraid of Trump."

