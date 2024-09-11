Trump, Harris call each other liars in presidential debate

The two candidates on Tuesday traded barbs over a host of issues including abortion, immigration, and the US economy.

The presidential candidates also leveled accusations at each other about their approach toward foreign policy and their personal dealings with foreign nations.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Trump said an end to the hostilities is in Washington’s interests, while Harris accused Trump of siding with Russian President Putin.

The genocide in Gaza also heated the contentious debate, with Harris saying she is working around the clock to bring about a Gaza ceasefire.

Trump however said he believed Israel would no longer exist under Harris administration.

"She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now," Trump said. "Israel will be gone."

She shot back at Trump saying that his claim of her hating Israel was "absolutely not true.”

Harris said that Trump is an international laughing stock who is easily manipulated by some of the world's top leaders.

"I have traveled the world as vice president of the United States and world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump. I have talked with military leaders, some of whom worked with you, and they say you're a disgrace," she said, addressing him directly.

"I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about me. They talk about democracy. I'm a threat to democracy. They're the threat to democracy," Trump said.

He was referring to an attempted assassination during a rally in Pennsylvania in July, in which he was wounded.

“She’s going to do all these wonderful things,” Trump said. “Why hasn’t she done it? She’s been there for three and a half years. They’ve had three and a half years to fix the border. They’ve had three and a half years to create jobs and all the things we talked about.”

He concluded the debate by calling Biden and Harris the worst president and vice president in the US history.

AMK/PressTV