Sep 15, 2024, 2:47 PM

MP rejects Russia's remarks about Corridor as unacceptable

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – A member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission lashed out at the Russia’s stance on the Zangezur Corridor, saying that Russian claims about this corridor is not acceptable.

In a verbal note at the open session of the Parliament on Sunday, Fada Hossein Maleki said that Russian officials have recently made a claim about Zangezur Corridor and this issue is not acceptable to the Iranian people and the parliament, so that the Foreign Ministry Affairs should give a stark warning to the Russian side in this regard.

He recalled that Iran is accused of being on Russia's side in the Ukraine war, while the Russians consider the three islands of Iran (Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa) to belong to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and make claims about Zangezur Corridor, that are not acceptable to Iran, Hossein Maleki underlined.

Also, Russia has interfered in the issues of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is not acceptable to Iran and they should be warned, the member of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission added.

