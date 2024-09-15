  1. Politics
Israeli Air Force admits defeat in Yemeni missile attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – The Zionists admitted that Yemen managed to defeat their defense systems for the umpteenth time.

Following Yemen's Sunday strike on Tel Aviv, the Zionist regime's radio admitted that this was not the first time that Yemen had succeeded in defeating the regime's defense systems.

The media of the Zionist regime, quoting the Israeli air force, acknowledged the failure of intercepting the Yemeni missile.

An investigation has been started regarding the cause of this heavy failure.

The Zionist Army Radio admitted that the Yemeni ballistic missile traveled a distance of 2,000 kilometers from the Yemeni soil to the center of the occupied territories in 15 minutes.

Yemen hit Tel Aviv, in central occupied Palestine, with a ballistic missile on Sunday morning penetrating all Israeli air defense systems.

