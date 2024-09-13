Sinwar thanks Nasrallah for Hezbollah’s support in letter

In the letter, published by al-Mayadeen daily, Sinwar thanks Nasrallah for his condolences after Ismail Haniyeh, the previous leader of Hamas was martyred in Tehran in July, in an attack by Israel.

Sinwar vowed that the “blessed convoys of martyrs will increase in strength and power in confronting the Nazi-Zionist occupation.”

He vowed to continue fighting “the Zionist project” alongside the Axis of Resistance, “until the occupation is defeated and swept away from our land, and our independent state with full sovereignty is established with Quds as its capital.”

SD/