Sep 13, 2024, 12:05 PM

Sinwar thanks Nasrallah for Hezbollah’s support in letter

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar recently sent a letter to Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah expressing appreciation for its support throughout the war, Lebanese media reports.

In the letter, published by al-Mayadeen daily, Sinwar thanks Nasrallah for his condolences after Ismail Haniyeh, the previous leader of Hamas was martyred in Tehran in July, in an attack by  Israel.

Sinwar vowed that the “blessed convoys of martyrs will increase in strength and power in confronting the Nazi-Zionist occupation.”

He vowed to continue fighting “the Zionist project” alongside the Axis of Resistance, “until the occupation is defeated and swept away from our land, and our independent state with full sovereignty is established with Quds as its capital.”

