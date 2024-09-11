  1. Politics
Russia warns West over sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Russia will consider the United States and its allies to be parties to the Ukraine war if the West allows Ukraine to use long-range weapons for strikes deep into Russia, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday.

“Washington and other European states are becoming parties to the war in Ukraine,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s Duma, the lower house of parliament, said on Telegram.

“All this will lead to the fact that our country will be forced to respond using more powerful and destructive weapons to protect its citizens,” Volodin said, Cyprus Mail reported.

By traveling to the United States, Germany, France, and England, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is making these countries direct participants in this program (Ukraine war) by requesting the supply of long-range weapons, missiles, and other equipment and negotiating with them about an attack on Russian soil.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration was “working that out now” when asked if the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long range weapons in the war.

Sources told Reuters last week that the US was close to an agreement to give Ukraine such weapons, but that Kyiv would need to wait several months as the US works through technical issues ahead of any shipment.

