Sep 18, 2024, 7:01 PM

US Department of Treasury imposes new sanctions on Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – In continuation of hostility towards the Iranian nation, the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Wednesday has imposed new sanctions on 12 Iranian individuals

The US Department of Treasury has placed 12 individuals in its sanctions list related to Iran.

These designations target members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), officials of Iran’s Prisons Organization, and those responsible for operations overseas, according to the Treasury website.

Referring to the failed policy of resorting to sanctions by the US, the EU, and some Western countries against Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani had earlier said insisting on “wrong and unconstructive approaches” is not a solution to any problem. 

It is, he said, part of the problem itself and the continuation of such a wrong path against the Islamic Republic will not be in line with their interests.

“We recommend that the EU and some other claimant countries, including the US, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, deal with their own support of the criminal Israeli regime and the violent suppression of protests against the ongoing genocide in Gaza instead of interfering in Iran's internal affairs.”

