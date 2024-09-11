Iran, Iraq to sign 15 memoranda of understanding

During the visit of President Pezeshkian to Iraq, 15 memorandums of understanding will be signed between the two countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday morning.

He expressed hope that this trip would lead to the expansion of the strategic relations between the two countries and bring the cooperation of Iran and Iraq to a new stage.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning to hold talks with the authorities of the neighboring Arab country.

Pezeshkian is visiting Baghdad as his first official visit outside the country and at the official invitation of the Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

He is scheduled to meet with highest-ranking Iraqi officials including the president Abdul Latif Rashid, the prime minister Al Sudani and the parliament speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi.

Pezeshkian will also hold a meeting with the Iranian business persons residing in the neighboring country.

The president is also scheduled to go to Erbil, the Kurdistan Region capital at the official invitation of the Region's head Nechirvan Barzani and hold talks with the Kurdish authorities there. He is further planned to visit another major Kurdish city Sulaymaniyeh in the north of Iraq.

