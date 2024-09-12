Lawmaker calls for focusing on boosting tie with neighbors

Abbas Moghtadaei stated in an interview with Mehr news agency that the 14th government should concentrate on boosting relations with its neighbors in order to materialize the country's economic growth objectives.

Iran’s foreign policy should prioritize strengthening and improving its relations with the neighboring states, Moghtadaei said and clarified that strengthening interaction with neighbors is very important in a way that members of the Parliament emphasize many times during the sessions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stated that the government and Parliament should enhance the level of cooperation and interaction with each other in order to meet the defense demands of the country.

MA/6222086