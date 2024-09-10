Taiwan Strait waters belong to China, says Beijing

Responding to a question about two German vessels that are slated to transit the Taiwan Strait in mid-September, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Taiwan is an “inalienable” part of China’s territory.

“The waters of the Taiwan Strait, from both shores toward the middle of the Strait, are China’s internal waters, then territorial sea, then contiguous zone, and then exclusive economic zone,” she added.

China, she went on to say, respects countries' rights to navigate relevant waters in accordance with local and international laws.

“But we firmly oppose any act of provocation under the pretext of freedom of navigation by relevant countries that harms China’s sovereignty and security,” she warned.

MNA/PR