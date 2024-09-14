German military ships in Taiwan Strait increase security risk

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed on Friday that the frigate Baden-Württemberg and the supply vessel Frankfurt am Main had transited the strait.

"The German side's behavior increases security risks and sends incorrect signals," Chinese military spokesperson Li Xi warned in a statement, Al Mayadeen reported.

While US and other international military vessels frequently navigate the strait, this marks the first time in over two decades that German naval ships have done so, according to German media reports.

Beijing considers Taiwan a breakaway province and claims sovereignty over the strait that lies between the island and mainland China.

Germany and other nations maintain that such passages are routine, emphasizing the principle of freedom of navigation.

