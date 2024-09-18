China sanctions US defence firms over arms sales to Taiwan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing announced the measures on Wednesday. The move comes as China continues to raise the pressure on Taiwan and demands that Washington end support for its declarations of independence.

The ministry said China has frozen the property of the nine firms on its territory and is prohibiting all transactions with China-based people or entities with immediate effect, according to a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

Spokesman Lin Jian said that US weapon sales to “China’s Taiwan region” had “seriously violated the one-China principle … infringed upon China’s sovereignty and security interests” and “damaged China-US relations”.

Speaking at a news conference, Lin said Beijing was taking “resolute countermeasures” against the companies.

The affected firms are Sierra Nevada Corporation, Stick Rudder Enterprises, Cubic Corporation, S3 Aerospace, TCOM Ltd Partnership, TextOre, Planate Management Group, ACT1 Federal and Exovera.

