Sep 9, 2024, 8:37 AM

Pezeshkian congrats powerlifter Aminzadeh championship

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Iranian powerlifter Ahmad Aminzadeh for snatching a gold medal in the 2024 Paralympic Games.

In a post on X social media platform, Pezeshkian called Aminzadeh "the strongest man of the 2024 Paralympics."

The Iranian president extended felicitations to Aminzadeh and the Iranian nation over this victory.

Iranian powerlifter Ahmad Aminzadeh snatched a gold medal on Sunday in the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Aminzadeh grabbed the gold with bars validated at 253, 258, and 263 kg at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

Ukrainian powerlifter Anton Kriukov (251kg) and Georgian powerlifter Akaki Jintcharadze (250kg) won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

It was Iran’s eighth gold in the 2024 Paralympic Games.

