Zionist regime backs sabotage teams at Iranian borders

Investigations have found that the the Zionist regime supports sabotage teams at the borders and terrorist operations carried out in the checkpoints of the country, the commander emphasized.

Speaking in a local ceremony in Rasht, Gilan province, he pointed out, “We are witnessing the fundamental changes in the form of tactics and strategy of war, so that we must prepare our military units in accordance with these conditions.”

In today's wars, the tactics of terrorists and counter-revolutionary elements and the warfare equipment they use are different that cannot be compared to the past, he said, adding that in the past few months, terrorist attacks were conducted on the police stations and checkpoints in southern parts of the country that were carried out by powerful terrorist services behind these operations.

IRGC Ground Force is fully prepared to nip any movement that jeopardizes security of the country in the bud, Brigadier General Pakpour added.

MA/TSN