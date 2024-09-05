Banitaba collects silver at 2024 Paralympics judo

Abdelkader Bouamer of Algeria defeated Banitaba with a waza-ari in the final match.
He had defeated rivals from China and India on his way to the final match.
The judo competition takes place in the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris.
SD/TSN
TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) –Meysam Banitaba of Iran claimed a silver medal in the Men’s -60kg Judo competition of the 2024 Paralympic Games on Thursday.
Abdelkader Bouamer of Algeria defeated Banitaba with a waza-ari in the final match.
He had defeated rivals from China and India on his way to the final match.
The judo competition takes place in the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris.
SD/TSN
Your Comment