Sep 5, 2024, 11:49 PM

Banitaba collects silver at 2024 Paralympics judo

Banitaba collects silver at 2024 Paralympics judo

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) –Meysam Banitaba of Iran claimed a silver medal in the Men’s -60kg Judo competition of the 2024 Paralympic Games on Thursday.

Abdelkader Bouamer of Algeria defeated Banitaba with a waza-ari in the final match.

He had defeated rivals from China and India on his way to the final match.

The judo competition takes place in the Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris.

