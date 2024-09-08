Yemen shoots down US MQ-9 drone in Marib

The Yemeni army shot down the American drone while it was carrying out hostile actions in the airspace of Marib province, Saree said.

According to him, this is the eighth MQ-9 drone of its kind that Yemeni forces have shot down.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

