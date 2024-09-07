Iraq buys military helicopters from France

The contract, signed by Defence Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi on behalf of the Iraqi side and by the Ambassador to Baghdad Patrick Dorrell on behalf of the French side, on Thursday, includes 14 helicopters, 12 of which are the H225M Caracal multi-role combat helicopters, Middle East Monitor (MEMO) news website reported.

The Iraqi defence minister announced in a speech after signing the contract: “The ministry continues to sign contracts with firm companies in order to raise the capabilities of the Iraqi army. The Caracal aircraft is from the advanced generation, and our leaders in the Iraqi army have experience in using this aircraft given France’s participation in the international coalition against Daesh (ISIL).”

MEMO quoted AFP as citing the director of the Airbus Helicopters branch in the Middle East and North Africa, Arnaud Montalvo, as saying that the agreement includes the delivery of 12 H225M helicopters starting from the beginning of 2025.

An Iraqi military spokesperson confirmed, “The responsible authorities are studying offers to develop the capabilities of the country’s air defenses and air force.”

Spokesperson for the Iraqi prime minister, Major General Yahya Rasool, shared “Al-Sudani has given great importance to the issue of reinforcing the capabilities of the Iraqi air defence, air force and army aviation.” He noted in a statement to the official Iraqi News Agency on Friday: “Iraq has achieved advanced levels in the matter of the air defence system, in addition to installing radars at high, medium and low levels. We are continuing to build our air defence capabilities in a manner that secures the skies of Iraq and defends its sovereignty. There are many technical offers in this regard.”

