Egypt warns Israel over Netanyahu remarks on Philadelphi

A high-ranking Egyptian official expressed his displeasure with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he was hindering the ceasefire and hostage release negotiations with Hamas.

The allegations came as Netanyahu insisted on retaining control of the Gaza-Egypt border, claiming that it was a lifeline for Hamas to re-arm. Egypt has denounced Netanyahu's weapons smuggling claims and demanded a timeline for Israeli troops withdrawing from the area.

Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth clarified that the reason for the displeasure of the Egyptians goes back to Netanyahu's action who unveiled a map in his press conference in which the Philadelphia axis was shown as a military zone which was against the "Camp David" peace agreement between Tel Aviv and Cairo.

In this press conference which was accompanied by a wave of protests and anger, Netanyahu spoke about the importance of the occupying army's control over the Philadelphia axis - located on the common border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt - but there was no mention of the West Bank in this map.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that diplomatic and security circles in Egypt are considering some scenarios for the escalation of tension in the next phase, which include steps such as the possibility of recalling the Egyptian ambassador from Tel Aviv and requesting the Security Council to warn Israel to withdraw because the Camp David Agreement is registered in the United Nations and under the supervision of the Security Council.

The fact is that Egypt's weak position since the beginning of the Gaza war and the tacit consent to eradicate Hamas, which Cairo considers part of the Muslim Brotherhood and classifies as a terrorist organization, encouraged Netanyahu to create a new reality in Rafah and the crossing.

If Netanyahu succeeds in achieving these goals, Egypt must submit to the new reality on the ground.

Egypt could become embroiled in border conflicts, bringing the country into conflict in the future, especially as the Palestinian Resistance targets occupation forces at the Philadelphia crossing.

