Sep 8, 2024, 2:19 PM

1st phase of American troops withdrawal to begin this year

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iraqi Defense Minister has said that the first phase of withdrawal of American troops from his country will begin later this year and will continue until 2025.

While some sources quoted from the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) claimed that the country has no plans to withdraw its troops from Iraq, Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabit Al-Abbasi has emphasized that the first phase of the withdrawal of US troops from the country will be this year. 2024 and will continue until 2025.

Al-Abbasi said that the American and Iraqi committees have agreed on the withdrawal.

He added that Iraq and the United States agreed on the end of the mission of the "international coalition" (under the command of the United States) in two phases.

The Iraqi Defense Minister pointed out that the second phase of US withdrawal will be completed in 2026.

