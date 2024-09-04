Majority of 'Israelis' support leaving Philadelphi Corridor

The presence of Israeli forces in the narrow strip of land that runs along Gaza’s southern border with Egypt has become a major sticking point in negotiations for a ceasefire in the Strip and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli prisoners, Al Jazeera reported.

Netanyahu has repeatedly refused to leave the area, even though Hamas said a previous version of a ceasefire deal, which included the withdrawal of Israeli regime troops from the corridor, was already agreed to by Israeli officials.

MNA