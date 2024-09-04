  1. World
Majority of 'Israelis' support leaving Philadelphi Corridor

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – A poll reported on by Israeli public broadcaster Kan finds that 53 percent of people surveyed support leaving the Philadelphi Corridor if it means reaching a deal with Hamas to release the Israeli priosners.

The presence of Israeli forces in the narrow strip of land that runs along Gaza’s southern border with Egypt has become a major sticking point in negotiations for a ceasefire in the Strip and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli prisoners, Al Jazeera reported.

Netanyahu has repeatedly refused to leave the area, even though Hamas said a previous version of a ceasefire deal, which included the withdrawal of Israeli regime troops from the corridor, was already agreed to by Israeli officials.

