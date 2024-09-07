Israel launches fresh round extensive attacks on Lebanon

In recent weeks, the Zionist regime has increased the severity of its brutality in Lebanon by targeting the southern regions of the Arab country several times a day with artillery, drone, and air attacks.

On Friday night, Arab media outlets reported that the Israeli regime's fighter jets have conducted a fresh round of attacks on southern Lebanon and on the villages bordering occupied Palestine.

Lebanon's health ministry reported that two people were injured in Israeli strikes on Borj El Mlouk and Kfarkela.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

