Lebanese Hezbollah launches combined op. against Israel

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Lebanon's Hezbollah forces targeted the positions of the Zionist forces by conducting a combined operation.

The Islamic Resistance announced in a statement that "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes, the Islamic Resistance launched a complex attack on Thursday, September 5, 2024, with a swarm of drones and Katyusha rockets on the Ramot Naftali barracks, and achieved accurate hit."

In another statement, the "Islamic Resistance" announced that "its fighters launched an air attack on Thursday, September 5, 2024, with a swarm of drones on the Al-Sahl Battalion command base in the Beit Hillel barracks, and achieved accurate hit," according to National News Agency.

