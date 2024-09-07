US, France main supporters of massacre in Gaza

After Washington, Paris is the second supporter of the Israeli occupiers and has provided the most military support to the Zionist regime.

The Zionist regime has received the most military support from the United States since World War II.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA/IRIB