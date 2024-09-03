Israel has abducted 98 Palestinian journalists since October

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a recent statement that 52 of them were still languishing in Israeli jails and detention centers across the occupied territories.

The organization said among the detained journalists, 15 are being held under so-called administrative detention, including six female journalists, and at least 17 journalists from the Gaza Strip were detained.

The Israeli policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to extend the detention of a Palestinian prisoner indefinitely without charge or trial.

Elsewhere in the statement, the group said among the journalist detainees from Gaza are Nidal al-Wahidi and Haitham Abdelwahid, who were subjected to forced disappearance with no information about their conditions.

For its part, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued a statement on September 3, said that Israel was cracking down on media by imprisoning jounalis

“Since October 7, Israel has been arresting Palestinian journalists in record numbers and using administrative detention to keep them behind bars, thus depriving the region not only of much needed information, but also of Palestinian voices on the conflict.”

Journalists working in Palestinian territories face heightened risks while covering the conflict, contending with Israeli ground assaults and airstrikes, interrupted communications, supply shortages, and power outages.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has become “the bloodiest for journalists” since the committee began documenting journalist killings worldwide in 1992.

Experts of the United Nations have previously warned about “the extraordinarily high numbers of journalists and media workers who have been killed, attacked, injured and detained in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Israel has killed more than 170 journalists in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

MNA/Press TV