Khaji, UN envoy for Yemen discuss Yemen, Gaza developments

Reviewing the current developments in Yemen and Gaza, Khaji and Grundberg expressed hope for the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible.

They stated that the realization of the ceasefire has a positive effect on the stability of the region and peace in the Red Sea.

Referring to the deterioration of the livelihood and economic situation of the Yemeni people, Khaji expressed concern about the decrease in international aid to the people of this country, calling for an increase in humanitarian aid in this difficult situation.

The two sides also reviewed the current situation in Yemen and expressed hope that the process of peace talks continues.

They agreed that the Yemen issue does not have a military solution, emphasizing the continuation of political talks to resolve the differences and sign a peace agreement.

