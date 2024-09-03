Eight people killed in Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp

According to Qatar's Al Jazeera, the target of the strike was a group of people waiting in line for bread outside the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) shelter in Jabalia.

Israel—whose 325-day bombardment, invasion, and siege of Gaza has left more than 144,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing and millions more suffering forced displacement, starvation, and disease—is currently on trial for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.

In January, the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to uphold its obligations under Article II of the Genocide Convention. Israel's far-right cabinet and military have been blamed by human rights groups for ignoring the order.

As Israeli forces launched a major ground invasion of Rafah four months later, the ICJ issued another order for Israel to "immediately halt its military offensive" in the city, where around 1.5 million forcibly displaced and local Palestinian residents were sheltering. Instead of heeding the order, Israel ramped up its assault on Rafah.

At the International Criminal Court, Prosecutor Karim Khan is urging the tribunal to promptly act upon his May application for warrants to arrest Netanyahu and Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant.

SD/