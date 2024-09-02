Saudi-owned vessel attacked in Red Sea: report

It is not yet clear whether the attack was carried out by the Yemenis or not, Reuters reported.

Two ships, a Panama-flagged oil tanker and a merchant vessel, came under attack in the Red Sea off Yemen on Monday with the tanker being struck by two projectiles, British maritime agencies reported, according to Reuters.

Military authorities confirmed the tanker was attacked with missiles, security firm Ambrey said, while maritime sources told Reuters the tanker was the Blue Lagoon I.

No casualties were reported in either incident.

The tanker attack took place some 70 nautical miles northwest of Yemen’s port of Saleef, Ambrey and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

