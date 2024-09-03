Saudi Arabia denies its ship has been hit in Red Sea

Saudi shipping firm Bahri said on Tuesday its tanker Amjad was not targeted in a Red Sea attack, and that it had been spared any damage from the incident that hit another tanker that was sailing nearby, Reuters reported.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that the Yemenis attacked two crude oil-laden tankers -- the Panama- flagged/owned, Greek-operated MV Blue Lagoon I and the Saudi-flagged, owned and operated MV Amjad -- with two ballistic missiles.

“We unequivocally confirm that Amjad was not targeted and suffered no injuries or damage,” the Saudi National Shipping Company (Bahri) said in a statement.

“The ship remains fully operational and is heading to its planned destination without interruption,” it added.

MNA