Yemeni army confirms hitting yet another ship in Gulf of Aden

Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, said in a statement on Saturday that Yemeni army has conducted a new operation in the Gulf of Aden.

The spokesperson said that, "We carried out a military operation against the GROTON ship in the Gulf of Aden due to the violation of the law prohibiting entry to the ports of occupied Palestine by the company that owns it."

Saree continued that, "Navy, missile and drone forces took part in the operation. The ship was targeted in an accurate and direct operation."

The spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces added GROTON had been targeted earlier on August 3rd, and this was the second time that it was targeted again.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

Israel launched its barbaric campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian resistance groups conducted surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in reaction to years of attacks by the Zionist settlers and Israeli regime officials against Palestinians in Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

The regime has had in place a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced to a trickle the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory.

So far, Israel has killed more than 40,000 Gazans, most of them women, children, and adolescents.

