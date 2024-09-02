  1. World
New security incident reported in W Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah Port

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced that it has received reports of an incident 58 miles west of Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah Port.

The new security incident has reported on the coast near Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Port on Monday. 

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations announced that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Although the details of the incident have not yet been determined, the Yemeni army has put attacks on Zionist ships and vessels bounding for the occupied Palestine on its agenda since the beginning of the Zionists’ genocidal war in Gaza on October 07, 2023 in support for the Palestinian people.

