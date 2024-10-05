US dock workers ended strike but dispute is not over yet

But the dispute between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the nation’s port operators is not yet over, and could hand whoever wins the White House their first political crisis come January.

The agreement to call off industrial action expires on 15 January, and if a new contract is not agreed by then, the ILA could take further action. The impact of which is likely to be felt worldwide, The Guardian reported.

As many Americans learned during the pandemic, the supply chain is somewhat fragile.

Imported goods made abroad are packed on to massive shipping containers that travel the seas to reach American shores. Once they arrive at a port, the containers are removed from the ships to be put in warehouses. The goods are then taken by truck or train to get to their destinations.

