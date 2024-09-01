  1. Iran
Sep 1, 2024, 10:06 AM

Air defense crew renew allegiance to ideals of Islamic Rev.

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – The commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (IRIADF) and other air defense staff renewed allegiance to the lofty ideals of the late Imam Khomeini (RA).

On the occasion of Iran Air Defence Day, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force (IRIADF), and other air defense commanders attended the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) on Sunday morning.

PADAJA was founded in 1992, and its headquarters experienced a reorganization and enhancement on September 1, 2008. This restructuring was initiated by an order from the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, aimed at protecting Iran's airspace from aerial threats.

This date has since been designated as Air Defense Day.

