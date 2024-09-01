Drone flying towards Russian capital destroyed: Moscow mayor

Ukraine launched an overnight drone attack targeting Moscow and several other Russian regions on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, Russian officials said. A drone headed towards Moscow was destroyed in the region surrounding the Russian capital, said Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, the Guardian reported.

At least 12 drones were destroyed over the border region of Bryansk in Russia’s southwest, said the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz. Two were downed over the Kursk region, said Alexei Smirnov, acting governor of the region, which has been partially invaded by Ukraine. There were no injuries or damage according to preliminary information, the officials said.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy is adding pressure on the US to let Kyiv strike military targets deep inside Russian territory after his representatives met with senior US officials in Washington on Saturday.

Washington has provided Ukraine with more than $50bn worth of military aid since 2022, but has limited the use of its weapons to Ukrainian soil and defensive cross-border operations.

SD/PR