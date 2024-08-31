  1. Politics
Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Putin

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) -On Friday, Ukraine urged Mongolia to arrest Putin when he visits the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Mongolia on Tuesday, the first time the Russian leader is going to visit a member nation of the International Criminal Court since the court ordered his arrest in March 2023. 

“There are no worries, we have a great dialogue with our friends from Mongolia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked if Moscow had discussed the arrest warrant with Ulaanbaatar ahead of Putin’s trip, he said: “All aspects of the visit were carefully prepared.”

Russia does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC.

