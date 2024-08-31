Ukraine urges Mongolia to arrest Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Mongolia on Tuesday, the first time the Russian leader is going to visit a member nation of the International Criminal Court since the court ordered his arrest in March 2023.

“There are no worries, we have a great dialogue with our friends from Mongolia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Asked if Moscow had discussed the arrest warrant with Ulaanbaatar ahead of Putin’s trip, he said: “All aspects of the visit were carefully prepared.”

Russia does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC.