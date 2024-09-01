Iran among world 6 countries regarding surface-to-air missile

Brigadier General Abbas Azimi made the remarks on Saturday a press conference with the media persons on the occasion of the country's Air Defense Day.

Before the Islamic Revolution, all air defense equipment and facilities were imported from abroad, but today they are produced by domestic scientists and specialists, so the range of current radars reaches more than 300 km, while it was about 45 km before the revolution, General Abbas Azimi said.

He also noted that the country's air defense is always on full-time alert regardless of the conditions of war or peace.

Having borders with Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq, and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is one of the most important characteristics of the air defense of the northwest of the country, he also said, adding that the existence of extra-regional air bases in these countries has increased the importance of monitoring and observing the skies of the region.

Referring to the True Promise operation against occupied territories, he added, "After the operation of the True Promise, the northwest region of the country was on full alert and the slightest attack on the skies of the region was not allowed."

PADAJA was founded in 1992, and its headquarters experienced a reorganization and enhancement on September 1, 2008. This restructuring was initiated by an order from the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, aimed at protecting Iran's airspace from aerial threats.

This date has since been designated as Air Defense Day.

