Woman injures 6 in stabbing attack on bus in Germany

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – A woman stabbed and wounded six people in a bus in western Germany on Friday evening, police said. They said five were injured in the incident but later revised the figure.

The 32-year-old suspect, a German national, was arrested after the attack in the town of Siegen.

At least 40 people were on the bus traveling to a city festival at the time of the incident. 

Three of the victims are in a life-threatening condition, according to authorities, DW reported. 

Police are investigating the motive behind the crime. They said there were no indications that it was a terrorist attack.

Police appealed to citizens "not to spread false reports" on social networks or other channels.

