Woman injures 6 in stabbing attack on bus in Germany

The 32-year-old suspect, a German national, was arrested after the attack in the town of Siegen.

At least 40 people were on the bus traveling to a city festival at the time of the incident.

Three of the victims are in a life-threatening condition, according to authorities, DW reported.

Police are investigating the motive behind the crime. They said there were no indications that it was a terrorist attack.

Police appealed to citizens "not to spread false reports" on social networks or other channels.

MA/PR