One dead, five injured in France wedding hall attack

Sources suggested that the attack in the northeastern city of Thionville was linked to a settling of scores between drug traffickers, AFP reported.

The shooting took place at a reception hall overnight Saturday to Sunday, with around a hundred people in attendance.

Two people were seriously injured and one of them was in a critical condition.

The perpetrators of the shooting have fled the scene.

"It was during a wedding," a police source said.

"At a quarter past one in the morning, a group of people went outside to smoke in front of the hall, and then three heavily armed men arrived and opened fire in their direction."

The assailants arrived in a 4X4 vehicle, "probably a BMW", the source said.

It was not immediately clear where the vehicle had come from. Thionville is located close to the borders of Luxembourg and Germany.

Members of law enforcement believe that a settling of scores linked to drug trafficking was behind the violence.

