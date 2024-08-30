Cuba accuses US of complicity in Gaza genocide

Rodríguez shared a photo on his X platform on Wednesday, showing missiles sent by the United States to the Israeli occupation forces, Yemen Press Agency reported.

He stated, “For 325 days, Israel has been carrying out criminal attacks against the population in Gaza, resulting in 40,476 Palestinians being killed and 93,647 injured.”

The Cuban minister added, “Israel has a definite collaborator in its genocide against Palestine; the US government, which has delivered 50,000 tons of military aid.”

The US administration is facing severe criticism for its unconditional support of the Israeli occupation in the Gaza war.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40, 602 reported fatalities, with an additional 93,855 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

SD/pr