Jordan condemns Israeli attack on UN convoy in Gaza

Local sources in Palestine cited the UNRWA chief as saying that Israeli forces shot at a UN convoy heading to Gaza City yesterday, despite the movement being coordinated and approved by the Israeli regime's officials.

Reacting to the issue, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi condemned the attack.

He stressed it was “a war crime”, calling for the protection of UNRWA and other humanitarian teams “from Israeli occupation forces and war crimes”.

“Gaza has not only become a graveyard for children. It has become a graveyard for international law, a shameful stain on whole international order,” Safadi added, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

