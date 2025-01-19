  1. Economy
Jan 19, 2025, 12:13 PM

Iran-Afghanistan trade grew 84% in 2024: Official

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The volume of trade and commercial exchanges between the two countries in 2024 grew by nearly 84% compared with a year earlier, Iran’s commercial attaché in Afghanistan said.

Iran’s commercial attaché in Afghanistan has highlighted the ongoing upward trend in trade relations between Tehran and Kabul over the past two years, saying the volume of trade and commercial exchanges between the two countries in 2024 grew by nearly 84% compared with a year earlier. 

Hossein Roustaei said on Saturday that Afghanistan’s imports from Iran in 2024 exceeded $3.143 billion. Compared to $1.714 billion in 2023, Iran’s non-oil exports to Afghanistan experienced a growth of nearly 83% in 2024, he added. 

“In contrast, the value of Afghanistan’s exports to Iran reached $54 million in 2024, which, compared to 2023, shows a $29 million increase, reflecting approximately a 116% rise in value,” Roustaei explained.

According to official statistics from the Customs Administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Afghanistan is currently the fifth-largest destination for Iranian exports.

