Biggest failure of Israel regime to revealed on 1:00 PM

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani made the remarks on Sunday at the commemoration ceremony of doctors and nurses active in treating the Lebanese wounded.

"Resistance is not only in the field of war and field, and your action in the medical centers was the example of resistance. You did a great exercise which was the most correct exercise," Ghaani said in address to medical staff who treated Lebanese people affected by the deadly pager explosion by the Israeli regime.

Reffering to ceasefire between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas took effect today in Gaza, halting months of intense violence and genocide committed by the Zionists, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani said, "After 15 months of endless crimes, the bloodthirsty, child-killing executioners of the Zionist regime were forced to accept a truce and this truce was imposed on them."

The exchange of prisoners will take place at 4:00 PM and a ceasefire will take into force at 1:00 PM, he added.

MNA/ISN1403103021509